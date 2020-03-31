|
|
Emily Mae Robinson, age 102 years and 10 days, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with her three children at the bedside. Emily was born March 14, 1918, to Walter Preston Anderson and Katie Clementine Filener at her grandfather's log house at the family ranch near Crawford, Colorado. She attended several grade schools and graduated from Mancos, Colorado High School as valedictorian in 1937. She married Emmit Thomas Olbert two weeks after Pearl Harbor and ran a small restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas until the end of WWII. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother and an accomplished seamstress, working for JC Penney in Durango, Colorado as an alteration seamstress. She was also an accomplished china painter. Several quilts and hand-painted china are prized by relatives and friends. Emily is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Katie, two brothers, Raymond and Harold, husband Emmit and husband Clyde. Survivors include a brother, Dean Anderson (Verna), a son Donny C Olbert (Emilie), two daughters, Judy K Hepner (Milton) and Deborah L Vaughn (Marvin), five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Internment has taken place at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango and a celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Durango at a later date. Emily was one of God's gentle souls and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 31, 2020