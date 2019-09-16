|
|
Eloise Faust passed away on September 11, 2019 at Four Corners Nursing Home in Durango. She was 88 years old.
Eloise LaVesta Hallsted Faust, daughter of Ored and Viola Wommer Hallsted was born on January 14, 1931 at the Wommer Ranch on the Pine River. She grew up in the Ignacio, Colorado area, graduating from Ignacio High School in May 1949. Eloise rode horse back to Lowell Country School, Morrison Country School, then to Ignacio Public School. In 1948, the Indian Agency school bus started providing transportation for all students to Ignacio, thus in Eloise's last year of high school, she rode a school bus to school. Eloise graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in May 1953.
Eloise and Melvin were married in Raton, NM on March 23, 1952. Melvin was in the Air Force and was sent to Pennsylvania for 6 weeks of training. (This was their honeymoon). They lived in Cheyenne, WY; Naha AFB Okinawa; Great Falls, MT; Duluth, MN; Denver and Colorado Springs, CO before moving back to Ignacio in 1979. Four children were born to this union: Donny of Arizona; Billy of Bayfield, CO; Cindy (Mitch) of North Platte, NE and Bobby (Christine) of Johnstown, CO.
Eloise is survived by 9 grandchildren: Matthew (Nicole), Adam (Amber) and Ryan Korf; Joseph and Benjamin (Amanda) Faust; Rebecca (Daniel) Faust Failer; Eloise "Elle" and Tanner Faust; Jennifer (William) Nix; and 11 great grandchildren. Eloise was baptized in the Community of Christ Church in July 1975, in Colorado Springs and was an active member of her church in Durango. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, son, Donny, daughter-in-law, Joleen and great granddaughter, Isabelle Failer.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and can be mailed to: PO BOX 666, Ignacio, CO 81137.
Services will be held at Hood Mortuary Chapel in Durango on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield. Eloise Faust
Published in The Durango Herald on Sept. 16, 2019