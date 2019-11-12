|
|
Elmer N. (Butch) Powell passed away with family at his side on November 5, 2019.>
He was born on December 9, 1939 in American Falls, Idaho. He married Sally Gilbert on June 10, 1961.
After Butch retired from Devon, he enjoyed working on projects at his home on Spring Creek near Ignacio. In January 2005, the family moved to Reserve, New Mexico. Butch loved working with and riding horses, taking pack trips to the mountains, and fishing; but mostly spending time and telling stories with his family and friends. He loved making spurs for kids, family, and friends. Also, he enjoyed welding and metal art. Along with neighbors, he was instrumental in restoring Spring Creek Hall and forming Spring Creek Community Association (SCCA). Butch is survived by his wife, Sally; two sons Bill (Bettye) and Mike; brother Gordon (Anita); grandchildren Tasha Powell (Tyler), Brock Powell, Lynelle Stricherz, and Sandra Haley; great-grandchildren KayLynn, Natalie, Miranda, Adria, Jayce, and July; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Clark Lyall Powell, and mother Katherine Lulu (Davis) Powell. No services are scheduled at this time.
Internment and memorial will be at the Bayfield Cemetary at a later date.
Donations may be made to the SCCA, c/o Valerie Borge, P. O. Box 1308, Bayfield, CO 81122.
The family's home address is HC 62 Box 653, Reserve, NM 87830.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 12, 2019