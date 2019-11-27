|
Elmer J. Martin, Jr. passed on Nov. 25, 2019 at home in Ignacio, CO. Elmer was born to Elmer J. Martin, Sr. and Leona Redecker Martin on Mar. 7, 1929 in Denver, CO. Elmer met the love of his life, Jeannette Fisher, in 1948. He said on their second date he knew she was "the one". They were married in Farmington, NM, in Jan. of 1948. Elmer and Jeannette were together for 70 years. They had four children and his family meant the world to him. He worked for Denver General Hospital, Public Services of Denver and El Paso Natural Gas, staying with that company through many corporate changes, and eventually retiring from Williams Field Services in Ignacio after 30+ years. Elmer was a die-hard Broncos fan, enjoyed watching the Denver Nuggets and Notre Dame men's and women's football and basketball. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette, his father and mother, two brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his children Bruce (Kathy) Martin of Farmington, David A. Martin, Rosemary (Jim) Aiken and Trish (Sylvian) Valdez all of Ignacio, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Goff of Aurora, CO.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy staff, especially Camy, Chaplain Earl, and Terri. Also, his caregivers, Kathryne Foreman, Jasmine Watts, Tammy Jessup, Janie Herrera, Bobi Logsdon, Terry Gibbons and Linda Ragsdale.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel in Ignacio, followed by interment at the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield.
Elmer J. Martin
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 27, 2019