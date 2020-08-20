1/1
Elizabeth Johanna "Jo" Helton
1927 - 2020
On Friday, August 14, 2020, Elizabeth Johanna "Jo" Helton, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 92.

One of five children, Jo was born on September 26, 1927 in Giltner, Nebraska to Mont & Rosina Juett. Jo graduated high school and went on to work in various trades. Her favorite job was being a mother & grandmother and was very proud of her two children, Lynda & Ray. She married Bill Helton on Jan 17, 1970.

Jo had a simple & kind spirit, held no judgement toward others, and she could talk to anyone she met. She loved gardening and would try her hand at growing anything. She loved to listen to music, especially hymns. In her later years, she would spend many hours at the Senior Center visiting with everyone there. Jo had an infectious smile and loved to laugh.

Jo was preceded in death by her father Mont; mother Rosina; brothers Joseph, Clarence, & Leonard; sister Josephine; and husband Bill. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ray & Debbie Godfrey and Lynda & James Robinson; grandchildren and their spouses Daniel & Katelyn Godfrey, Joshua & Ashley Godfrey, Tammy & David Neel, and Renea & PD Swink; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hood Mortuary in Durango, Colorado from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A "Homegoing Celebration" will be held Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at Hood Mortuary at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment at Hood Mortuary. In order to reflect her joyful personality, guests are encouraged to wear colorful clothing to honor and celebrate Jo.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
AUG
27
Service
02:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
