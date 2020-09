Or Copy this URL to Share

Eliza Chavez, 69, of Durango, Colorado, died 9/4/2020, at home, surrounded by family, Born 3/29/1951. Service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her husband, Conrad; children: Conrad Lee (Jen) Chavez and Angela (C.J.) Flanders; siblings: Elaine Fross, Frances Lucero, Gilbert Gallegos, and Lola Chappel; grandchildren: Conrad, Alex and Kjirsten Flanders, Jessica and Brandon Chavez. She was preceded in death by brother: Tony Gallegos and her parents: Ben and Stella Gallegos.



