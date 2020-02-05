|
Eldon Terry McCoy was born on May 2nd 1959. He passed on Jan 14th 2020. He was the 4th child of 5 born to Ted and Daisy McCoy.
He is survived by his mother Daisy McCoy and three siblings Thomas, Sharon and Hope. Also, his two children Keesha and Michael as well as several nieces and nephews. His father Ted McCoy and his brother Frederick Trey McCoy passed three years ago.
He was a gentle compassionate soul with a talent for art. He had a great love for his family. He was loved and appreciated by his whole family and he will be greatly missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 5, 2020