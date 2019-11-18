|
Edward Wyman Heath, passed away in his Durango home on November 13, 2019. Ed was a man of integrity, honesty, kindness, helpfulness and generosity. We will miss his booming voice, his "Big Ed" chuckle and gentle soul.
Ed was born in Dallas, Texas on August 4, 1931 to Francis Edward Heath and Madeline Squire Heath. He attended two years of undergrad at Sewanee University where he also played for the football team. He then transferred to Colorado School of Mines where he received his Bachelor of Science in Geology. After marrying his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Culbertson in 1955, he served in Korea as platoon leader in the Army Corp of Engineers. After an honorable discharge, he, his wife and newborn son moved to Massachusetts where he earned a master's degree in Geology and Geophysics. Ed and Libby logged many miles driving across the country (one of his many loves) to visit their four children and friends. He was fondly referred to as "the Road Warrior", loved his maps and loved preparing for road trips. Ed was a successful exploration geologist spending most of his career in Texas. After retiring from full-time work, he and Libby moved to Durango in 1999, where he continued doing consulting work for the Southwest region of the U.S. He was very involved with several geological societies, including the AAPG and Four Corners Geological Society. He spent countless volunteer hours with these organizations many other interests.
Ed loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, golfing, fishing, camping, hunting and snow- shoeing. Before moving to Colorado summer and winter vacations were spent with his family in the Colorado and New Mexico mountains. His favorite pastime was tinkering with and restoring antique and classic automobiles.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Libby and four children, Eddie, Bill (wife Saralyn), Cynthia and Mike (wife Sherri-Lee), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, Libby's sister, Sue and his beloved dog, Ellie.
Services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Thursday November 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annie's Orphans (anniesk9orphans.org) or to St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank all who have shown their love and support during this difficult time. Edward "Ed" Heath
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 18, 2019