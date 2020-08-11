1/1
Edward Albert Scown
1920 - 2020
Edward Albert Scown, aka Ed, died 24-May-2020. He was 100 years old.

Ed was born to Albert and Grace Scown in Sour Lake, Texas, on Feb 1, 1920. He attended Schreiner Institute, and Louisiana State University, majoring in engineering.

He served in the US Navy in WWII as commander of a PBM-3 flying boat, performing anti-submarine patrol in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the southern US Atlantic coast, stationed at the Naval Air Station Banana River, now Patrick AFB, in Florida. After the war, he transferred to the Navy Reserve, from which he retired as a LtCdr in 1965. He was very proud of his military service. And, if there was a bit of single-malt available, he could be persuaded to tell you about it.

Early in his naval career, he married Elva Crain, whom he met while they were attending LSU. They had been married 67 years when she died in Durango, CO, in 2010. They had two children, Edward, Jr (Skip), and Karen Leslye.

After the war, Ed and Elva lived, worked, and raised their family in Houston, TX, for almost 30 years before retiring and moving to Durango, CO, in 1974. However, "retiring" was not his nature, even with the fishing, skiing, and camping he enjoyed in Durango, so he took up income tax preparation, which he did for many years.

After Elva passed, Ed moved to New England in 2013 to be closer to his daughter. It was there that he passed his final years, and turned 100 years old in February 2020. When asked how he liked living in New England, he would politely say it was nice..."but, it's not Colorado".

He is survived by his sister, Sarah Nelle Schmidt of Plano, TX, his son (in California) and daughter (in Maine), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nephews and their families. He is missed. And we're so happy to have been able to celebrate his 100th birthday with him this past February.



Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 11, 2020
The Buckley AFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for LCDR Scown's service to our country in the Navy. While we realize you are in New England, if you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), Veterans Affairs (VA), etc. you can contact our office on Buckley AFB in Aurora, CO at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss.

Steve Young
Lt Col, USAF, Ret
Director, Buckley AFB RAO
