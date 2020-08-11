Edward Albert Scown, aka Ed, died 24-May-2020. He was 100 years old.Ed was born to Albert and Grace Scown in Sour Lake, Texas, on Feb 1, 1920. He attended Schreiner Institute, and Louisiana State University, majoring in engineering.He served in the US Navy in WWII as commander of a PBM-3 flying boat, performing anti-submarine patrol in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the southern US Atlantic coast, stationed at the Naval Air Station Banana River, now Patrick AFB, in Florida. After the war, he transferred to the Navy Reserve, from which he retired as a LtCdr in 1965. He was very proud of his military service. And, if there was a bit of single-malt available, he could be persuaded to tell you about it.Early in his naval career, he married Elva Crain, whom he met while they were attending LSU. They had been married 67 years when she died in Durango, CO, in 2010. They had two children, Edward, Jr (Skip), and Karen Leslye.After the war, Ed and Elva lived, worked, and raised their family in Houston, TX, for almost 30 years before retiring and moving to Durango, CO, in 1974. However, "retiring" was not his nature, even with the fishing, skiing, and camping he enjoyed in Durango, so he took up income tax preparation, which he did for many years.After Elva passed, Ed moved to New England in 2013 to be closer to his daughter. It was there that he passed his final years, and turned 100 years old in February 2020. When asked how he liked living in New England, he would politely say it was nice..."but, it's not Colorado".He is survived by his sister, Sarah Nelle Schmidt of Plano, TX, his son (in California) and daughter (in Maine), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two nephews and their families. He is missed. And we're so happy to have been able to celebrate his 100th birthday with him this past February.