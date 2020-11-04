Sr. Edith Marie Hauser, OP, former principal of St. Columba Catholic School died on October 30. A farm girl from Nashville Kansas, Sr. Edith honored her love of the earth, God's creatures, and nature's bounty. Sr. Edith's life exemplified the Dominican traditions of prayer, community, ministry, and study lived through a contemplative life and active ministry. In the spirit of Saint Dominic, Sr. Edith's career as an educator and school leader were rooted in the Catholic tradition of excellence in education and passing on of the heritage of the Catholic faith.



Sr. Edith, together with Sr. Kevin Clavin, OP, began their ministries in Kansas, later moving to Colorado to serve in the Diocese of Pueblo. Following service in Catholic schools in Pueblo Co, Sr. Edith and Sr. Kevin taught at St. Columba School, where Sr. Edith served as the School's Principal. Under her leadership, students were inspired to careers serving one another throughout the country and beyond. Sr. Edith expanded the school to include preschool and middle school programs and established the School's endowment to ensure the legacy of Catholic education would thrive for the benefit of families in Durango.



An avid traveler, Sr. Edith enjoyed gardening, a good read, and needlework. She especially loved cats and dogs.



Following retirement, Sr. Edith moved to the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse in Great Bend Kansas where she was a reading volunteer at the nearby Catholic elementary school and spent significant time in prayer for the thousands of students [and their families] who had attended St. Columba School over the years.



Friends are invited to honor Sr. Edith with a donation to the Dominican Sisters of Peace "Hope for a Village Child Program," in Nigeria. To improve the lives of rural residents, especially women and children, the Dominican Sisters, together with community members, build water wells, build and operate health clinics and schools. Donations can be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 3600 Broadway Ave., Great Bend Kansas 67530, attention Sr. Kevin Clavin, OP



