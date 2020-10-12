Eddie Ray Scarafiotti, 81, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/11/2020 at home, surrounded by family. Born 10/14/1938.

He is survived by his children: Tim, Lori, Danielle (Charlie Rosado), Angelo Scarafiotti; grandchildren: Justin (Ashton), Chase (Blayke), Morgan and Charley; a great-granddaughter on the way: Chayne; and his beloved bulldog: Winston.

He was preceded by Parents: Dominic and Clorinda; and two brothers: Nick and Victor.

He was loved by all who knew him and leaves a legacy of love.

A service will be held later this Spring in Santa Fe, NM.

