1/
Eddie Ray Scarafiotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Ray Scarafiotti, 81, of Durango, Colorado, died 10/11/2020 at home, surrounded by family. Born 10/14/1938.
He is survived by his children: Tim, Lori, Danielle (Charlie Rosado), Angelo Scarafiotti; grandchildren: Justin (Ashton), Chase (Blayke), Morgan and Charley; a great-granddaughter on the way: Chayne; and his beloved bulldog: Winston.
He was preceded by Parents: Dominic and Clorinda; and two brothers: Nick and Victor.
He was loved by all who knew him and leaves a legacy of love.
A service will be held later this Spring in Santa Fe, NM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Oct. 12, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved