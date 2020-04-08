Home

Dorthy N. Wilson


1931 - 2020
Dorthy N. Wilson Obituary
Dorthy N. Wilson was born June 14, 1931 in Herd, OK the daughter of Charles W. and Emily (Gilkey) Barker. She passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Four Corners Heath Care in Durango, CO at the age of 88.

Dorthy graduated from Durango High School in 1949. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Durango. She loved gardening, travel and her family.

Surviving Dorthy are her children, Susie Wilson Milligan of Plano, TX, Scott and Joanna Wilson of Durango, CO; her grandchildren, Erin, Tyler, and Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Michael.

Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
