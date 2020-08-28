1/1
Dorothy Zahrt
1941 - 2020
Farmington, NM

June 1, 1941 - August 25, 2020

Dorothy Zahrt, 79, of Farmington, NM passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Durango, CO. She was born on June 1, 1941 in Pontiac, MI to Donald and Marion Cavin. Dorothy and her husband, Walt raised their four children in Ignacio, CO., where she worked at the bank. After graduating from Ft. Lewis College at age 50, she taught elementary school in Durango and Farmington. She actively participated in the various churches she attended, most notably St. Ignatius Parish in Ignacio and St. Johns in Farmington. After surviving cancer, she donated her time and caring as a cancer navigator at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Following her retirement, she continued teaching GED at San Juan College. She was a prolific writer and a mentor of several writing groups. She was a strong role model for her children as an independent, educated woman who constantly sought to grow in her faith through contemplative prayer.

Dorothy is preceded in death by husband, Walt Zahrt.

Dorothy is survived by a son, Joe (Addie) Zahrt; daughters, Anne Zahrt, Susan (Dan) Thomas, Betsy (Graeme) Geib; 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.srenityandcompany.com.

Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
