Dorothy Lucille Brost passed away of leukemia on June 27th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was born on April 25, 1947, to Elizabeth Thomas and Benedict Leibham in Minot North Dakota. She was the sixth of 14 children. The family lived in Velva North Dakota for many years before eventually moving to Portland, Oregon where she graduated from David Douglas high school in 1965. She married Michael Brost in 1967. Years later she received her BA from Portland State University majoring in Business Administration.



She worked in real estate, banking and accounting though her final job was running a home daycare center. After she retired, she packed up and moved to Durango, Colorado to be near the greatest joys in her life, her grandchildren Kyla and Keagan.



Dorothy had two passions in life besides her family. She loved to read and would often stay up all night just to finish a book. Her other passion was the beach. It did not matter if it was the Oregon coast, Mexico or a coast in Europe. She said the sound of the waves was so calming to her. A private celebration will be held in Portland Oregon, followed by one last trip to the Oregon Coast. Published in The Durango Herald on July 8, 2019