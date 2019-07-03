Dora M. Miera passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospice House. Dora was the sixth child out of fourteen born to Beatrice Abeyta and Alfred Garcia in Tiffany, Colorado. She graduated from Ignacio High School in 1952. Dora married Orlando Miera, together, they had 4 wonderful children. Though the marriage ended, their friendship remained strong. She was proud of her work as a Lab Aid at Mercy Regional Medical Center and retired in 1999, after 50 years of service. In her retirement, she occupied her time with volunteer work for Manna Soup Kitchen and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Dora was also a member of Project Linus, knitting hats for newborns. Dora was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting. She was a faithful woman who was devoted to the Catholic Church.



Dora is preceded in death by her daughter Jessica Miera and 2 sisters. She is survived by her children Patricia (Tom) Schoser, Lawrence (Sonia) Miera, Rodney (Larinda) Miera; grandchildren Chance (Danielle) Schoser, Chase (Lizzie) Schoser, Tiffany Miera, Clay (Emily) Miera, Cody Miera, Reyetta Hubbs, Seth Miera, and Christopher Miera; 4 great-grandchildren; and her loving siblings.



A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Durango, CO on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by interment at Greenmount Cemetery. Published in The Durango Herald on July 3, 2019