Donna Jean Nickell, 84, of Durango, CO, died 9/20/2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Born 10/18/1935.

Jean is survived by her children: Debbie Albers, Pagosa Springs, Jamie Halls Durango, Ken Nickell (Debbie), Cottonwood AZ, Ben Nickell, Chimney Rock, Tracy Nickell (Kim) of Albuquerque NM and sister Peggy Powell Mountain Air NM; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jean dedicated her life to serving others including raising her children and spending countless hours teaching and helping others through her dedication to her church.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Bayfield on September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m..



