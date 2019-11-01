Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post# 4031
1550 Main Ave.
Durango, CO
Donald Lester Burkett


1934 - 2019
Donald Lester Burkett Obituary
Donald Lester Burkett born 7-10-1934 at 22:40 in Los Angeles, California passed away peacefully at home on 10-29-2019 at 22:09 in Durango, Colorado at the age of 85. Donald was a strong and proud Navy veteran who served in the Korean war as a fire control technician aboard the USS Guadalupe. He lived in Los Angeles and worked in the aerospace industry until he retired in the mid 1990's. In the late 1990's he moved to Durango Colorado with his wife Sandra where they both enjoyed their dogs and the natural beauty of the area. Donald loved and was loved by his family and is survived by his wife Sandra Burkett, brother Glenn Burkett, brother Gerald Burkett, daughter Diane Mosher, son Bruce Burkett, sister-in-law Sharon James, step-daughter Kelly Kenney, step son Kevin Helphinstine, step-daughter Krisinda Helphinstine, dog Brodie, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several extended family members.

Military honor guard ceremony followed by celebration of life gathering will be Saturday November 2nd 14:00 at Post# 4031 1550 Main Ave. Durango, Co. 81301 In lieu of flowers, donations to Post# 4031 would be appreciated. Donald Lester Burkett
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
