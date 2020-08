Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald D. Anderson, 86, of Ignacio, CO, died 8/20/2020, Ignacio, Born 1/30/1934. Service will be held at a later date. Survived by Margie (Jim) Winkelbauer, Donna (Mike) Gomez, Don (Kim) Anderson Jr., Carol (Wayne) Thompson; grandchildren: Janet, Laura, Nita, Miguel, Peggy, Gary Don, Wayne, Mike, Amanda; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.



Preceded by wife Nita Anderson and grandson Aaron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store