|
|
Donald Thomas Jeter passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in Durango, CO. He was 78 years old.
Don was born May 7, 1941, to Joseph Henry and Ann (Zinn) Jeter, in National City, California. He was raised in Campo, CA, and graduated from Mountain Empire High School in 1959. He was very active in High School sports and was a champion wrestler. He was drafted into the U.S. Marines in 1966 during the Vietnam War. Don achieved the rank of Corporal and was a radioman. He left active duty in 1968 (honorably discharged in 1972).
Don was married to Patricia Skelton in 1959 and that marriage later ended in divorce. Don met and married Vicki Daum in 1968. He worked in San Diego in the HVAC field. In 1978, the family moved to Durango and opened Valley Welding and Sheet Metal - now CAL Steel and Sheet Metal. Vicki passed in 2004. Don met Lynd and they were married in 2005.
Don was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was a Past Master at the Durango San Juan Lodge #46. He was also a Past President of the San Juan Basin Shrine Club and was a "Tin Lizzie" driver and a Shriner Clown. He also served on the DFRA Board. Don was a tireless worker at home, the community and the shop.
He is survived by his wife, Lynd; children: Donnie Jeter, Ivy (Jason) Thorburn and Travis Jeter; step-children: Stacy (Clayton) Story and Haley Jones; grandchildren: Ashley, Alexis, Lindsay and Collin; sister: Betty (Neil Tucker) Jeter; mother-in-law: Wilma Daum; and many extended family and wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Harold and Susan; and former spouse: Vicki.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at The River Church, 860 Plymouth Dr., Durango and burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery. In honor of Don, please wear a Hawaiian shirt. A reception will be held at the La Plata County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers please donate to , Salt Lake City, UT, P.O. Box 1821, Bayfield, CO 81122 - list "Don Jeter" in the memo line. Don Jeter
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 26, 2019