Don Erle Smiley, born October 8th, 1929 in Seward, Nebraska, was a true artist. His vision and imagination were the guiding force throughout his life, offset by an incredible sense of humor.
Don served in the United States Armed Forces as a Sergeant.
Following his service, Don briefly attended a four-year University, and then attended the Art Institute of Chicago.
Don married Patricia Anne Black and fathered two children Lisa (Bryce and Collin Dahlgren, grandchildren) and Scott. He ran a commercial art business in old town Chicago for several years. He then moved to San Diego.
In 1965, Don married Patricia Jene Rill and again worked as a graphic designer in San Diego and became father to Matthew Smiley (d. 2003) and Alicia Smiley.
In 1992, Don and Pat moved to Durango, Colorado. Don retired from commercial art and became a serious photographer. He fell in love with making art via the computer. He was very prolific and produced an unending flow of unusual, iconic images.
Don was creative, loving, private, funny, and so loveable. He was a loyal and entertaining husband to Pat for 55 years.
He had a huge impact on so many people, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A memorial will be held in Summer 2020, following quarantine, in Durango, Colorado.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 20, 2020