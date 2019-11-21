|
Don Doane, 73, of Durango, died 11/13/2019 peacefully at home. Born 1/8/1946.
An actor, Don worked & mentored every aspect of theater. He was a skilled boatman, master scuba diver, underwater photographer, lover of nature & sky, avid reader, writer & guitar player, and Cajun Boil boss. A charming, ""different breed of cat,"" he loved life, never met a stranger & gave us all so much laughter.
Don is survived by his children, Patrick (Lisa) Doane, Maggie Doane, Cameron Doane, two grandchildren, sister Carol (Joe) Edwards, niece Angela Moody, and his lady Mary Koehn.
A Life Celebration will be scheduled in Spring. Please consider a donation to Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 21, 2019