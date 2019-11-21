Home

Don D. Doane


1946 - 2019
An actor, Don worked & mentored every aspect of theater. He was a skilled boatman, master scuba diver, underwater photographer, lover of earth & sky, avid reader, writer & guitar player. A charming, "different breed of cat," he loved life, never met a stranger & gave us all laughter.

Don is survived by his children, Patrick (Lisa) Doane, Maggie Doane, Cameron Doane, two grandchildren, sister Carol (Joe) Edwards, niece Angela Moody, and his lady Mary Koehn.

A Life Celebration will be scheduled in Spring. Please consider a donation to Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
