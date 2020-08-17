Dolores V. "Mary" Atencio passed away Thurs., August 13, 2020, at home, in Ignacio, CO, surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. Dolores was born May 15, 1934, to Jose Alcario & Jennie Vigil in Pinones, CO. She attended boarding school in Ignacio from 1942 to 1946. The family moved to Fruita, CO, in the late 1940's; it was there that she met Victor Atencio and they were married August 2, 1952. Victor & Dolores (and family) moved to Ignacio in 1957. Though she was primarily a homemaker, mother and wife, she also worked at the Ignacio Public Schools as a cook & was well known for her bread & cinnamon rolls. Dolores was an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, a Carmelita & sang in the choir. Her passion was family, especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She was very devoted to her husband & her faith. She is survived by her sons: Thomas V. (Connie) & Robert W. (Brenda) Atencio; siblings: Dorothy (Willie) Martinez, Dora (Merle) Merhing, Joe (Cora) Vigil, Shirley (Tiny) Shipp, Betty (Eddie) Box, Pete (Marlene) Vigil, Paul (Julie) Vigil, Stella (Stan) Cox, Stephanie (Victor) Monte; grandchildren: Tammy (David Gonzales) Atencio, Jacob Atencio, Patricio (Brynn) Atencio, Bobby Atencio, Nick (Holly) Atencio, Josh Atencio, Erica (Tomas) Deleon, & Dominic Atencio, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grendchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor B. Atencio; parents Jose Alcario & Jennie Vigil & Alfonso and Maria Atencio; siblings: Rose (John) Werito, Alivamah & Margarita Vigil.
A rosary will be recited on Thurs., August 20, 2020 at 6pm at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ignacio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri., August 21, 2020, at Noon, also St. Ignatius. Burial will follow at Ignacio West Cemetery. All who attend are asked to wear a face mask. Those who choose not to attend in person, can watch the service via live stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/thehoodmortuary