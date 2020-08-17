1/1
Dolores V. "Mary" Atencio
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores V. "Mary" Atencio passed away Thurs., August 13, 2020, at home, in Ignacio, CO, surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. Dolores was born May 15, 1934, to Jose Alcario & Jennie Vigil in Pinones, CO. She attended boarding school in Ignacio from 1942 to 1946. The family moved to Fruita, CO, in the late 1940's; it was there that she met Victor Atencio and they were married August 2, 1952. Victor & Dolores (and family) moved to Ignacio in 1957. Though she was primarily a homemaker, mother and wife, she also worked at the Ignacio Public Schools as a cook & was well known for her bread & cinnamon rolls. Dolores was an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, a Carmelita & sang in the choir. Her passion was family, especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She was very devoted to her husband & her faith. She is survived by her sons: Thomas V. (Connie) & Robert W. (Brenda) Atencio; siblings: Dorothy (Willie) Martinez, Dora (Merle) Merhing, Joe (Cora) Vigil, Shirley (Tiny) Shipp, Betty (Eddie) Box, Pete (Marlene) Vigil, Paul (Julie) Vigil, Stella (Stan) Cox, Stephanie (Victor) Monte; grandchildren: Tammy (David Gonzales) Atencio, Jacob Atencio, Patricio (Brynn) Atencio, Bobby Atencio, Nick (Holly) Atencio, Josh Atencio, Erica (Tomas) Deleon, & Dominic Atencio, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grendchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor B. Atencio; parents Jose Alcario & Jennie Vigil & Alfonso and Maria Atencio; siblings: Rose (John) Werito, Alivamah & Margarita Vigil.

A rosary will be recited on Thurs., August 20, 2020 at 6pm at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ignacio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri., August 21, 2020, at Noon, also St. Ignatius. Burial will follow at Ignacio West Cemetery. All who attend are asked to wear a face mask. Those who choose not to attend in person, can watch the service via live stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/thehoodmortuary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
We are sorry to hear that Dolores passed away. What a wonderful woman. Always friendly with a smile on her face! Loved by many. Prayers for the families and all who loved her. May she Rest In Peace.
Juvie and Loretta
Loretta Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved