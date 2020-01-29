|
Dolores (Dolly) Markgraf went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020.
Dolly was born in Wood Lake, Minnesota to Wilbert and Lydia Markgraf on August 16, 1930. She was a beloved child of God and her faith and trust in Him was evident by all who knew her well.
Dolly was born with intellectual disabilities and experienced in her life, society's acceptance of those with special needs. She lived in institutions for some years, then at home with her parents while she attended a day center. After her mother passed away, she moved to Durango to be near her sister. Under the Community Connections umbrella, Dolly went from living in a group home and working at a sheltered workshop to living and working independently, with assistance from the kind staff of Community Connections. After becoming wheelchair bound, she moved to The Valley Inn in Mancos, Colorado, where she was loved and cared for.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and volunteered many hours at The Senior Center.
Dolly is survived by her sister June Dunn; nieces Mary (Karl) Fink, Margaret (Philip) Duerr; nephew Matthew Dunn (Claire); grandnieces and nephews Kelsey (Austin) Sayer, Lindsey Duerr, Ryan (Jessica) Fink, Hunter Dunn, Jacob (Mallory) Fink, Tristan Duerr and Noah Dunn.
A memorial service for Dolly will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2611 Junction Street, Durango.
Memorial donations may be made to: Community Connections, 281 Sawyer Drive #200, Durango, CO 81303 OR Bethesda (an agency serving people in the U.S. with disabilities) 600 Hoffmann Drive, Watertown, WI 53094.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 29, 2020