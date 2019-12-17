Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:45 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Wake
Following Services
Dixie's Home
328 C.R. 524
Bayfield, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Naranjo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lou Naranjo


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Lou Naranjo passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Durango, surrounded by family. She was 72 years old.

Dixie was born December 9, 1947, to Jack and Annetta Frost in Ignacio, Colorado. She grew up in Bayfield and attended Bayfield Schools. Dixie has held the position of the Southern Ute Rodeo Queen, and was an avid softball and basketball player. She married Eugene Naranjo on Feb. 9, 1966.

Dixie was an educator and librarian for Bayfield Schools and the Southern Ute Education Department. She served her community on the Multi-Purpose Committee, The Royalty Committee, JOM Committee, and supported the traditional ways of her Southern Ute culture, attending ceremonies, beading and crafting unique dresses and traditional clothing. She was known to encourage youth and family to pursue higher education and training. She was her families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's biggest fan at their events and sports.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Tina) Naranjo, Mikki Naranjo, and Brandi (Manford) Raines; grandchildren: Dawnnet, Nicholis, Mandy and Derrick Naranjo, Hagen Sanchez, Seth, Kai and Alexandria Roubideaux, Joey Mestas, and Tauri and Zachary Raines; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Clement, Ray (Janet), Byron( Etta), Darlene, Dona and Debra Frost.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; siblings: Ronald and Wade Frost and Dorothy Naranjo.

A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 4:45 pm at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, followed by a wake at Dixie's Home, 328 C.R. 524, Bayfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Dixie Lou Naranjo
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -