|
|
Dixie Lou Naranjo passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Durango, surrounded by family. She was 72 years old.
Dixie was born December 9, 1947, to Jack and Annetta Frost in Ignacio, Colorado. She grew up in Bayfield and attended Bayfield Schools. Dixie has held the position of the Southern Ute Rodeo Queen, and was an avid softball and basketball player. She married Eugene Naranjo on Feb. 9, 1966.
Dixie was an educator and librarian for Bayfield Schools and the Southern Ute Education Department. She served her community on the Multi-Purpose Committee, The Royalty Committee, JOM Committee, and supported the traditional ways of her Southern Ute culture, attending ceremonies, beading and crafting unique dresses and traditional clothing. She was known to encourage youth and family to pursue higher education and training. She was her families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's biggest fan at their events and sports.
She is survived by her children: Michael (Tina) Naranjo, Mikki Naranjo, and Brandi (Manford) Raines; grandchildren: Dawnnet, Nicholis, Mandy and Derrick Naranjo, Hagen Sanchez, Seth, Kai and Alexandria Roubideaux, Joey Mestas, and Tauri and Zachary Raines; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Clement, Ray (Janet), Byron( Etta), Darlene, Dona and Debra Frost.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; siblings: Ronald and Wade Frost and Dorothy Naranjo.
A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 4:45 pm at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, followed by a wake at Dixie's Home, 328 C.R. 524, Bayfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Dixie Lou Naranjo
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 17, 2019