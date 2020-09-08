Dianne "Red" Beth Montgomery (Mead) passed away on June 19, 2020. Diane was born on November 9, 1956 in Castine, Maine. While her childhood was not easy, she overcame adversity and lived a fulfilling life full of love. At only eighteen, "Red" jumped in a beat-up VW van and headed west. That van broke down in Bayfield, Colorado the place she'd call home, the place where she'd spend the rest of her life. She worked for years at Virginia's during the restaurant's heyday. "Red" only weighed a hundred pounds, but her strength and determination meant she would often outwork people twice her size.



Two of her favorite past-times were playing poker and traveling with friends. She particularly enjoyed going home to Maine - a very special place for her. There, she shared her love of clam digging, blueberry picking, and breathtaking sunsets with many people. Her favorite place to go locally was Vallecito. She loved being a part of the Bayfield community and worked at Bayfield Liquor for many years where she made many friends.



As many can attest, she had a zest for life and loved to laugh. Her true passion, however, came from raising her three children Justin, Katye, and Josh. She gave everything she possibly could to her children. She was their lighthouse, their safe place, a best friend, someone they could turn to no matter what life threw at them. She was stronger and more resilient than any person her children have ever known. Likewise, she was an amazing Grammy to her grandchildren Aiden, Lainey, and Emilia. Though she passed two weeks before Emilia was born, her strength will live on through her. Already Emilia is tough, feisty, and beautiful - just like her Grammy.



Dianne was preceded in death by both her parents, John and Jeanette Montgomery, and her brother Herald Montgomery. She is survived by her three children: Justin Montgomery, Josh Mead, and Katye Vayre; her grandchildren Lainey, Aiden, and Emilia Beth Vayre. As well as her Aunt Eva Coleson and brother Jimmy Montgomery.



This tough, feisty woman will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 20th at 2:00 p.m. at La Platt's Pond in Bayfield, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Pine River Shares.



