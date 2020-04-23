|
Diane Kay Shaw, 74, of formerly of Durango, CO, died 4/16/2020, in Pueblo, CO, Born 8/28/1945. A service will be held at Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not able to hold her Celebration of Life at this time. We have created a video memorial that you can view after 4/26/2020. We hope to be able to have a gathering when restrictions are lifted this summer. She is survived by son, Ed Willmett (Sonya); daughters, Jewel Gottschlog (Dennis), Donna Willmett, Susie Baker (Mike), and Dawn Taylor; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, a brother, and 2 grandchildren. diane-kay-shaw.forevermissed.com
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 23, 2020