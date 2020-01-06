Home

Deon Mertz Obituary
Deon Mertz, 92 years, of Durango, Colorado , died 1/1/2020, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospice House, Born 5/4/1927. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. Deon was proceded in death by her husband Clyde Mertz, who passed in 2009.

She is survived by her sons Thomas, Richard, Charles and Daniel and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church.

A full obituary can be seen at www.hoodmortuary.com Deon Mertz
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
