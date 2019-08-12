|
Dennis Howard Young, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, in Durango, Colorado, following a valiant 10-year struggle with cancer. He and Karen were married on March 9, 1979.
Dennis was born in Durango, Colorado, the son of Willis and Betty Young. He attended grade school at the Animas City School and then went on to graduate from Durango High School in the class of 1965. During his high school career he was an accomplished athlete, lettering in baseball and wrestling. He then went on to attend Fort Lewis College before enlisting in the United States Army in 1966. Dennis served proudly as a Combat Engineer in Vietnam with the First Army. Following his enlistment with the Army, Dennis worked for the La Plata County Assessor prior to his 30 year career with the Colorado Department of Transportation. He worked on such notable projects as the Red Mountain snowshed and the 'high-bridge' in Bodo Park. He was later recruited back to work by Bechtold Engineering .
He belonged to the First Baptist Church of Durango and was a member of the V.F.W. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling, golf, and softball. Dennis was an avid sports fan and attended numerous Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos games. He was a student of Colorado sports history, and had a knack for the mechanics of the games.
One of Dennis' greatest joys was following his grandkids through their various activities including rodeo, soccer, and music.
Dennis will be remembered for his kindness, patience, unwavering faith, and endless love for his family. He is survived by his wife Karen Young, step-son Deck Shaline, daughter-in-law Diane Shaline, grandchildren Brendon Shaline, Maddie Shaline and Jacob Rossbo. Other survivors include his sister, Jackie Fortunato(George) and family; Aunt Louise Hankins, Uncle Larry Garner(Debbie) and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, and step-son Deven Shaline .
A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 332 E 11th Street, Durango, Colorado. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jeff Dobesh. Interment will immediately follow at Greenmount Cemetery. Feel free to wear the team colors of the Colorado Rockies or Denver Broncos. Dennis Howard Young
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 12, 2019