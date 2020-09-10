Denis Lee Stratford, 75, of Bayfield, CO, died 8/25/2020, in Durango, CO, Born 11/25/1944. Denis was a well-loved and respected member of a wide variety of diverse communities within Colorado and far beyond. He was held in his transition by the loving care of family and friends with the support of Mercy Regional Hospice. Denis is survived by his 4 siblings, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and numerous dearly loved friends. May his spirit soar over the lands and waters where he thrived. A celebration of life will be held at a future date as yet to be determined.



