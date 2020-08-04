Delwin "Gene" Kennedy, 84 years, of Marvel, Colorado, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2020 in Mancos, Colorado. He was born in 1936 to Edward and Frances (Miller) Kennedy. He grew up in Marvel, CO and graduated from Durango High School in 1953. He married Alice Mae Kimsey on September 6, 1954 in Farmington, NM.



Gene was well known throughout the community for his ranching and farming. He worked in the Oilfield industry for many years. Gene was an active member of the Marvel Grange Hall and the Marvel Methodist Church. His passion was his family. He loved living in Colorado. His favorite quotes were Colorado is "God's Country" and "Water is very important."



Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice (Kimsey) Kennedy; children: Emily (Pat) Hanon of Farmington, N.M., Randy Kennedy of Marvel, CO; brother, Russell Kennedy; grandchildren: Justin (Kelly) Hanon, Eric (Rebecca) Hanon, Candice (Virgil) Todacheeney, Amanda (Jose) Rivero, Ryan Kennedy, Kelly (Jann) McSplain, Jordan (Andre) Bandelier, and Andrew Kennedy; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Aubriana, Brooklyn, Mersadie, Gabriella, Jayda, Chelsea, Jaxon, Olive, Hudson, and Lucas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Kennedy; and son, Curtis Kennedy.



A public visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Marvel Cemetery, Marvel, CO. A luncheon will follow services at the Marvel Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Marvel Methodist Church. Per state mandates, masks are require at all services.



