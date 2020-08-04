1/1
Delwin "Gene" Kennedy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delwin "Gene" Kennedy, 84 years, of Marvel, Colorado, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2020 in Mancos, Colorado. He was born in 1936 to Edward and Frances (Miller) Kennedy. He grew up in Marvel, CO and graduated from Durango High School in 1953. He married Alice Mae Kimsey on September 6, 1954 in Farmington, NM.

Gene was well known throughout the community for his ranching and farming. He worked in the Oilfield industry for many years. Gene was an active member of the Marvel Grange Hall and the Marvel Methodist Church. His passion was his family. He loved living in Colorado. His favorite quotes were Colorado is "God's Country" and "Water is very important."

Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice (Kimsey) Kennedy; children: Emily (Pat) Hanon of Farmington, N.M., Randy Kennedy of Marvel, CO; brother, Russell Kennedy; grandchildren: Justin (Kelly) Hanon, Eric (Rebecca) Hanon, Candice (Virgil) Todacheeney, Amanda (Jose) Rivero, Ryan Kennedy, Kelly (Jann) McSplain, Jordan (Andre) Bandelier, and Andrew Kennedy; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Aubriana, Brooklyn, Mersadie, Gabriella, Jayda, Chelsea, Jaxon, Olive, Hudson, and Lucas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Kennedy; and son, Curtis Kennedy.

A public visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Marvel Cemetery, Marvel, CO. A luncheon will follow services at the Marvel Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Marvel Methodist Church. Per state mandates, masks are require at all services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hood Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Marvel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hood Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved