Delwin "Gene" Kennedy, 84 years, of Marvel, Colorado , died 8/2/2020, in Mancos, Colorado , Born 6/29/1936. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Marvel Cemetery. A public visitation will be held at Hood Mortuary on Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.A luncheon reception will follow services on Saturday at Marvel Grange Hall.Additional details and full obituary can be seen at HoodMortuary.com