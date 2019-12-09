|
Delores Anna Van Vleet Becker, 90, passed away peacefully December 6, 2019, in Durango, CO.
She was born December 22, 1928, in Redfield, SD, to Robert G. and Emma L. (Kissner) Van Vleet, the third of six children. The Van Vleets farmed south of town, and Delores graduated from Redfield High School in 1946.
On October 28, 1951, she married Clarence J. Becker. The couple made Redfield their home until Clarence's job with Northwestern Public Service Company took them to North Platte, NE, in 1970.
Delores was an active member of the United Methodist Church for over 60 years, teaching Sunday school for more than 25 years and serving faithfully wherever called. She was also involved in P.E.O., VFW Auxiliary, Goodfellow Shoe Fund, and other community groups.
Delores was definitely a people person. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor and loved her jobs as bank teller, library clerk, and Hampton Inn breakfast hostess (where she reluctantly retired after 18 years at age 84). While her children were young, she found work she could do from home, including child care and writing a newspaper column for the Huron (SD) Daily Plainsman. Delores liked to keep busy.
Family was Delores' passion. She was devoted to Clarence, and their 48-year marriage was a true partnership. She loved and supported her children and their families unconditionally and cherished her parents, siblings, and in-laws.
Delores is survived by her children Barb (Mark) Ugai of Durango, CO, Bill (Kim) Becker of Kearney, NE, and Bob Becker of North Platte, NE; grandchildren Jeff and John Ugai, Craig and Keith Becker, Sarah Cauffman, Zach and Courtney Becker and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers Bob and Charles (Marge) Van Vleet, sisters-in-law Marilyn Van Vleet and Hazel (Gene) Maher, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence, grandson Todd Becker, sister Laura (Clint) Johnson, brothers Clifford and Don Van Vleet, in-laws Vera Van Vleet, Donnie (Gloria) Becker, and Eleanor (Phil) Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, North Platte. Delores A. Becker
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 9, 2019