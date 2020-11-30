"The Paper Artist"



October 5, 1946 - December 1, 2019



Born Lois A. Jaegers in St. Louis County, Missouri, Dee was one of six children born to Rudolph Jaegers and Anne L. Backes. After her graduation from Eureka High School, Dee proceeded into marriage and motherhood. Later, as a single mother, she worked to support her family as a paperhanger and house painter.



A natural ham, Dee joined Toastmasters to improve her skills as a stand-up comedian. One of her favorite speeches, "Cigarette Butts," paid tribute to the comedian Norm Crosby, famous for his talent at creating malapropisms. She volunteered as MC for various charitable causes.



Though she spent most of her life living in the St. Louis area, Dee first came to Durango in the 1990s. She became active in the Durango Golddiggers investment club. More recently, she was a member of the La Plata Quilters Guild, where she eagerly volunteered her time for their events, and she belonged to an improvisational quilting group sponsored by Stitch.



In her semi-retirement years, Dee continued developing her artistic talents, which included whimsical quilts and handbags, three-dimensional paper crafts, and intricate paper cut-outs of unique design. Her humorous side was evident in her artworks. They also expressed her love of pattern and color. She had a true skill for framing her pieces as well.



During her time in Durango, Dee worked for Sacred Heart Church, Cowgirl Jewelry, Rio Grande Trading, and as a downtown ambassador during tourist season. Her artwork sold at various local galleries. She also volunteered for Hospice, and occasionally worked as a caregiver. Her smile was infectious and her heart large.



Prior to her passing, Dee expressed a desire to return again to the greater St. Louis area, where she hoped to help the community in some way. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, siblings, and many friends.



