It is with sadness that we share with you the passing of David Ruby. Born July 14, 1955. Dave passed peacefully due to heart complications this month. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Nancy Ruby. Dave's sister Diane, and to many friends to name or count! Dave was a lover of life, an extraordinary basketball player in his youth and a rabid golfer till his death. Dave's later passion in life was going to the horse track trying to turn a dollar bet into several thousand. An awesome storyteller and collector of friends no matter where his life took him. Raised in Libertyville, Illinois. Moving to California and then back. Final destination Durango, Co. in 1994. Dave left an enduring mark on all he came in contact with. After high school and college. In the late 1970's Dave entered into the construction/drywall industry. Where he continued, with his move to Durango. Eventually starting his own business, "Turtle Lake Construction ". There will be a "Celebration of Life " at the Durango Elks #507 on Saturday, March 28 at 2:00 pm. The family wishes you not to send cards or flowers. Dave, being a "Brother Elk" member for many years. Would have been honored that you send any donations to the Elks #507 in Durango in his name!
David's ashes will be put to rest at their family plot in Ohio.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 10, 2020