Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Snyder Obituary
06/23/52 - 07/02/19
David Lee Snyder, son of John Lee Snyder (deceased) and Patricia Mae Snyder. Survived by Michael Snyder (brother) and Nicholas Snyder (nephew). David died from a gunshot wound on July 2, 2019, his death is still under investigation by the Archuleta County Sheriffs Department. David was born and raised in Colorado but traveled the world with enthusiasm, compassion and always some type of a musical instrument in hand. He will be missed dearly by his friends, neighbors and his immediate surviving family members. David never married and had no children.
Published in The Durango Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.