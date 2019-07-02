Longtime Durango resident and FLC grad (BA, History 1967) David L. Shrum passed away in hospice care in CO. Springs on 8.3.18.



David ran his own Durango home repair business (Shrumco, Inc.) for many years. He was active in the Durango Community theater scene for an extended time and was a Denver-born Colorado native. He graduated from Denver's Lincoln High in 1963.



David was an independent-minded sort who was a Navy Veteran (diver), an American Patriot and was enshrined in September 2011 into the Fort Lewis College Athletic Hall of Fame for his prowess as a nationally-ranked collegiate gymnast in the mid-1960's. His career took him to many places: Hawaii, Florida, Vietnam, Utah, Durango, Antigua et al.



Davis is survived by his sister Becky, brothers James and Peter, step-siblings Jani, Ernie, Chris, Robin, and Megan, nieces Chelli and Kate, nephews Shane and J.P., and numerous other relatives and special friends.



He was predeceased by his mother Margie, father Paul, sister Dianne, and wife Gerri.



R.I.P., Brother David. Published in The Durango Herald on July 2, 2019