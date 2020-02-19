|
Long time Vallecito and Boulder county resident, David Eugene Warlick Junior, born September 6, 1935, died February 4, 2020 in his home at age 84.
Known as "Dave," he was born in the car on the way to Durango, Colorado to David Warlick, Sr. and Gertrude Pargin Warlick. Dave lived on the last remnant of family land on the shore of Vallecito Lake. He resided in the house his family had built and Dave refurbished upon moving back. Dave graduated in 1953 from Carbondale High School in Carbondale, Colorado and attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colorado, achieving numerous athletic accomplishments as well as igniting his passion and knowledge to become a successful machinist. Dave married Nashalla Buttram in 1956 and they lived together in California, Missouri, Alaska and Colorado. Together they raised 2 children. They divorced in 1970. Dave remarried to Dorothy "Dottie" Trewet in 1979 in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.
Dave mastered his career as a machinist, accomplishing many feats for well established companies such as Rocketdyne, Rocky Flats, and Ball Brothers Research Corp. At Rocky Flats, he built the triggers for the nuclear bombs during The Cold War and later became a machinist for Ball Bros where he helped to build satellites for NASA. Upon retirement, he opened his own machine shop called Warlick Enterprises on his land in Vallecito. There, he did special projects while retired for Ball Bros, amongst doing custom one-of-a kind machinist builds for private clients. He even helped build parts for the Vallecito Dam. Dave was very well known for his craft and even built some of the machinery that is still floating around space today.
Dave was a very adventurous, talented man. He was a caring husband and father, machinist, hunter, musician, and EMT. He came from a family of musicians and was very skilled at playing the banjo and harmonica. Being an outdoorsy man, he loved bow hunting, camping trips with family, gold panning and rifle hunting. Dave and Dottie volunteered as EMTs and firemen for Upper Pine River Fire Department for many years. They were even named "Citizen of the Year" along with their crew. Dave loved to see different places and spent much of his retired days traveling around the world with Dottie. They traveled to Mexico, Guatemala, Hawaii, Tahiti, Peruvian Andes, Machu Picchu, and floated down the Amazon.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Nashalla Taylor of Louisville, Colorado; brother, Monte Warlick, of Edgewood, New Mexico; ex-wife, Nashalla Boling of Wheatridge, Colorado; grandson, J. Matthew Taylor of Arvada, Colorado; granddaughter, Christine Gottschling of Thornton, Colorado; step-daughters Sherry Langley of Aurora, Colorado and Glenda Jackson of Yuma, Arizona; step-sons Glenn Trewett of Vallecito, Colorado, Terry Trewet of Tucson, Arizona, and Robert Trewet of Palm Springs, California; and many Pargin cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Warlick; daughter, Davalla Hardin; and grandson, D. Lee Taylor. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Services will be at the Vallecito Community Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2:00 PM, at 17576 County Road 501, Bayfield, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, 515 Sower Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122. Those who wish to gather after the service can meet at Fur Trappers at 17460 County Road 501, Bayfield, Colorado.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 19, 2020