Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutheran Church Of Redeemer
1000 Pioneer Rd
Delta, CO 81416
(970) 874-3052
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren Loyal Peterson

Send Flowers
Darren Loyal Peterson Obituary
Darren Loyal Peterson of Montrose Colorado born June 4, 1973 passed away October 23, 2019. He was 46 years old.
A memorial service will be held Saturday November 16th at 10:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 1000 Pioneer Road in Delta, Colorado.
Darren loved his wife, children and family dearly. His wife Lisa; his children Trenton, Reanna and Abigail Peterson; his parents David and Evelyn Peterson; his siblings David, Brian, Amber, Heather, Ben, Jessica and Mikayla; along with all his nieces and nephews survive him.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -