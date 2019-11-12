|
|
|
Darren Loyal Peterson of Montrose Colorado born June 4, 1973 passed away October 23, 2019. He was 46 years old.
A memorial service will be held Saturday November 16th at 10:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church located at 1000 Pioneer Road in Delta, Colorado.
Darren loved his wife, children and family dearly. His wife Lisa; his children Trenton, Reanna and Abigail Peterson; his parents David and Evelyn Peterson; his siblings David, Brian, Amber, Heather, Ben, Jessica and Mikayla; along with all his nieces and nephews survive him.
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 12, 2019