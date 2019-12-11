|
Longtime Durango resident Darrell "Sonny" Trembly died on December 9, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Durango.
Darrell was born on October 4, 1941 in Grand Junction, CO, to Homer and Helen Trembly. The family moved to Durango when he was 2, where he lived his life. He attended Durango Schools, graduating from DHS in 1959. After attending Adams State College in Alamosa, he managed the Sherwin Williams store before working with his father and other family members at Trembly's Marine. After an early retirement, he worked at New Country Auto Center where he enjoyed seeing old friends and meeting new ones.
On June 18, 1967 he married Diane Smylie. The couple made their home and raised their family in Durango for the past 52 years. In 2017 they celebrated 50 years of marriage with a gathering of friends and family.
Darrell was active in youth programs in Durango. He was a baseball coach for Babe Ruth baseball teams and active in Boy Scouts as an adult leader. He enjoyed seeing youth grow and succeed in these programs. He was recognized for his scouting contributions with the Silver Beaver award, one of the highest awards for an adult in Scouting. He was also a life member of the Elks Lodge in Durango.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Diane, sons Steve (Heidi) Trembly of Vancouver, WA and Matt Trembly of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren Brittany, Nick, Braxston, Chris, Atikus, and Silas. Also surviving are his brother Larry (Betty) of Cortez, CO; brother-in-law Harold McConnell of Stafford, Virginia; sister-in-law Linda Duffin of Durango, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna McConnell and nephew Jeff McConnell.
Services for Darrell will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 11, 2019