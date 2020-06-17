Born January 25, 1922, Daniel Reid Ross died from congestive heart failure on June 1, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and died at Cottonwood Nursing Home in Durango, Colorado.
He and his beloved wife of 65 years, Sari Goodman Ross, retired to Durango in 1987. He and Sari raised their three children in Milwaukee, WI; Providence, RI; Cincinnati, OH; St. Louis, MO; and Madison, WI. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Hector) of Arlington, VA; daughter Janet of Monticello, UT; son Peter (Noriko) of Tokyo Japan; grandchildren Claudia (Kathy) and Kent (Peter); one brother and sister-in-law; and 33 beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, two brothers, sister, and parents.
Reid was also known as Speedy, Boss Ross-the People's Choss, Uncle, Father, husband-Reidy Heart, Father Time, Grandpa, cousin, and friend. He had a B.A. in Economics from Washington University and two Masters degrees; one in Economic/City Planning from the University of Chicago and one in American History from the University of Wisconsin. He had a 35 year, mostly non-profit, career in conducting, planning, and marketing economic development and city planning of all types; both as a consultant for the St. Louis Regional Industrial Development Corporation and the Regional Commerce and Growth Association. He was passionate about affordable housing, which he built in both Cincinnati, OH (through the Better Housing League), and Durango, CO (through the non-profit Community Development Corporation that he started after he retired).
He was also passionate about the outdoors and the Four Corners School of Outdoor Education (now Canyon Country Discovery Center), his daughter's non-profit in Monticello, Utah. Together, they explored, hiked, rafted, backpacked, and cross-country skied much of the spectacular public lands and waters of the Colorado Plateau. He was on FCS's Board of Directors for 36 years. In later years, he and Janet traveled to many parts of the U.S. and world; including Ireland, Africa, Scotland, France, Mexico, Alaska, and Japan-sometimes with his son Peter, son-in-law Hector, or beloved friends, nieces, and nephews. He even backpacked the Chilkoot Trail at age 83.
He was equally passionate about his genealogy research and writing. He completed and published two books-The War for Souls in the San Luis Valley, and Lincolns' Veteran Volunteers Win the War-the first about his great Aunt, a Presbyterian missionary in the San Luis Valley, and the second about his family's involvement in the Civil War. His daughter Kathy shared his interest in history and genealogy.
Many of his friends have said he was more vibrant than anyone they knew. He was a force of nature, a charmer, full of life and humor, with the highest integrity, dignity, and intelligence-always trying to make the world a better place, especially through his involvement in the Democratic Party.
He wanted donations in his memory to go to the Canyon Country Discovery Center (formerly Four Corners School of Outdoor Education) at https://www.ccdiscovery.org/donation-form. Checks can be mailed to POB 1029, Monticello, Utah 84535. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time, when it is safe again.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.