Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, KS
Daniel Peter Baumchen


1926 - 2020
Daniel Peter Baumchen Obituary
St. Marys – Daniel Peter Baumchen was born Dec. 27, 1926, the son of William J. and Clara Steinmetz Baumchen, in the Turkey Creek Community in Wabaunsee County, and died January 8, 2020.
Among survivors are, George, Libby, Zane and Elyza Baumchen.
A parish rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, followed by a gathering in the parish hall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.
Memorials are suggested for the St. Marys Community Food Pantry or the St. Marys High School Alumni Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
Published in The Durango Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
