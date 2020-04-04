Home

Daniel Lee Snyder


1963 - 2020
Daniel Lee Snyder Obituary
Daniel Lee Snyder, 56, of Durango, CO , died 3/26/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Born 12/4/1963. Service will be held at a later date. Survived by wife Yevonne Snyder, 5 children, 5 grandkids, his parents, and numerous nieces & nephews who will all miss him dearly. Memorial contributions, to help with outstanding medical bills, can be made directly to

Yevonne at 245 Westridge Rd., Durango, CO 81303 or though GoFundMe.com - Support for Dan Snyder.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-dan-snyder?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
