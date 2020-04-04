|
Daniel Lee Snyder, 56, of Durango, CO , died 3/26/2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Born 12/4/1963. Service will be held at a later date. Survived by wife Yevonne Snyder, 5 children, 5 grandkids, his parents, and numerous nieces & nephews who will all miss him dearly. Memorial contributions, to help with outstanding medical bills, can be made directly to
Yevonne at 245 Westridge Rd., Durango, CO 81303 or though GoFundMe.com - Support for Dan Snyder.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-dan-snyder?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 4, 2020