Dr. Daniel K. Wolfe III, age 84, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 after a short illness. Dan graduated from The University of Denver in 1959, University of Colorado Medical School in 1964, and had a successful medical practice in Durango, Colorado for many years. One of his loves was being outdoors in the mountains and deserts and was an avid supporter of the Colorado Mountain Club. In addition, he successfully summited all the Colorado 14'ers - many of them multiple times and spent many summers helping develop the Colorado Trail. Many of his retirement summers were spent volunteering for the San Juan and Rio Grande National Forest. He is survived by his wife Janet and his children Dan, Becky, and John. Those wishing to remember Dan please consider a donation to the Colorado Mountain Club or the Colorado Trail Foundation. Please visit the online guestbook for Daniel at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in The Durango Herald on May 5, 2020