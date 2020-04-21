|
The "Legend" Daniel Bruce Hall, 66 a resident of Phoenix, AZ passed away on April 18, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Dan was a beloved husband, father, and papa. Dan is survived by his wife Yvonne of 44 years; son Casey; two grandchildren Caden and Iliana; three brothers Jimmy (Debbie), Jeffrey (Rhonda), Billy (Aleka); brother-in-law Mike Lewis (Janice); sister-n-law Sonia Miera (Lawrence); and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was born in Hammond, IN, grew up in southern CA, moved to Durango, CO for the majority of his adult life, and lived his final years in Phoenix, AZ...however Dan always considered Durango his true home. Dan loved his family, riding his Harley, playing golf with friends, the Chicago Bears, and being in the outdoors. Dan will truly be missed! A celebration of his life will be held in Phoenix and Durango at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 21, 2020