Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Ignacio, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Mari May


1957 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dana Mari May Obituary
Dana Mari May, 62 years, of Bayfield, Colorado , died 7/13/2019, Ruidoso, New Mexico , Born 1/7/1957. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ignacio, Colorado. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Dana is survived by her loving husband Rick May, son Matthew, daughter Sarah, and her Grandchildren Zaylie & Noel.

Dana Mari May
Published in The Durango Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.