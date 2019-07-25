|
|
|
Dana Mari May, 62 years, of Bayfield, Colorado , died 7/13/2019, Ruidoso, New Mexico , Born 1/7/1957. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ignacio, Colorado. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
Dana is survived by her loving husband Rick May, son Matthew, daughter Sarah, and her Grandchildren Zaylie & Noel.
Dana Mari May
Published in The Durango Herald on July 25, 2019