Dale Robin Creason passed away 11/10/2019 at Mercy Hospice House. He was diagnosed in August with untreatable Stage 4 Colon Cancer.
Dale was born in Denver, CO. He moved to Durango in 1990, where he married the love of his life Jill Gerry and spent an amazing 29 years with her. Dale owned and operated Creed Concrete for many years, as well as construction for various places in La Plata County. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.
Dale is survived by his wife Jill; daughters: Gabriana and Piper; mother, Geraldine; sisters: Sharon Creason Barnes and Chelsea Swan; brother, George Creason; sister-in-law, Barbara Weaver; brother-in-law: Robert Weaver and Tom Gerry; father-in-law, Gene Gerry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his father, George; mother-in-law, Doris Jean Gerry and brother-in-law, George Gerry.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled next Spring.
In lieu of flowers and a memorial service, the family is accepting donations at Go Fund Me "Creason Family Medical Bills."
Published in The Durango Herald on Nov. 12, 2019