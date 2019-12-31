|
|
Dale L. Collett was born on July 6, 1950 in Brush, Colorado and entered heaven on December 28, 2019. He married Marilyn Theis in 1970 in Pueblo, Colorado and they have one daughter, Kendra, of Durango. They would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary in February 2020. Dale graduated from Englewood High School in 1968 and attended Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo on a baseball scholarship.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Madeline Collett and younger brother, Scott.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn, daughter Kendra and son-in-law Rich Holmes, grandson Max of Durango; brother-in-law Ken Theis of Logan, Utah; sisters-in-law Joyce Thompson, Pueblo West, Harriett Gant, Pueblo, Jeannine Berg, Phoenix, Arizona, and many close friends and relatives. He was an athlete and an active outdoorsman who loved fly fishing and hunting.
His memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3rd at First Baptist Church of Durango.
Those who wish, may make donations to First Baptist Church missions or Five Rivers Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Dale L. Collett
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 31, 2019