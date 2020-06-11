Cy Scarborough passed away peacefully in his home in Durango, CO, the evening of May 18th with family and friends. He died of underlying health conditions at the age of 93. Cy was born in Horatio, AR. Preceded in death by his parents Wilbur & Maude Scarborough, one brother & one sister, son Mike Scarborough and his Ex-Wife Charlotte and Ex-Wife Mary. Cy is survived by his wife of 43 years Jeanne, sons Rick and Kevin, five grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family and loved ones.Cy left high school to join the Army in 1945 where he served as a combat engineer. After being discharged from the Army, he returned to school to receive his GED.In his early 20's his dream of becoming a singing cowboy began when he started performing at the Flying W Chuckwagon in Colorado Springs. After many years he left the Flying W with two other entertainers, to establish the Bar D Chuckwagon in Durango. June 2, 1969 the Bar D Chuckwagon officially opened beneath the Red Cliffs of the Animas Valley. In the early years of the Bar D, Cy supplemented his income by performing in a dance band (39 yrs.), he printed the Durango Fundango for the Chamber, and plowed snow in their parking lot. As the success of the Chuckwagon grew, he devoted all of his time and efforts to improvements of the grounds, buildings, and the entertainment. One of his favorite additions was the playground where you'll find the swings and merry go round's that he designed and fabricated. Cy loved to make people happy and laugh, and he brought that magic to the stage, entertaining millions of guests over his 51 years at the Bar D. He & the Wranglers traveled to many performances including several times on the Grand Ole Opry, Atsugi Naval Base in Japan, and numerous other venues coast to coast. He received many awards over the years, both personally & on behalf of theBar D, for sharing his talents and generosity including Man of the Year and Business of the Year. Even when he stopped performing full time, he was still taking nightly performance requests and sitting in the wings listening to every show, encouraging the Wranglers to continue the Western Tradition.In his spare time, he liked to work on tour busses, fabricating, welding, and maintaining the Bar D Chuckwagon to keep things running seamlessly. His favorite sports were Snowmobiling, 4 Wheeling, hiking the high peaks in the San Juan mountains, including Fourteeners. He enjoyed riding horseback on many of the trails too numerous to mention. In his later years, he was an avid Denver Bronco fan! During the last 43 years of performing & playing his wife, Jeanne was by his side doing it all with him.Cy lived life to the fullest and filled his days with work, play, and sharing his passions with friends and family. We will miss his smile, the twinkle in his eye, his kindness, and his joy of living.After the pandemic, we will have a Celebration of Life, details will be available in the future.