Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Southern Ute Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Crystal Hanson


1943 - 2019
Crystal Hanson Obituary
Crystal Watts Lucero Hanson left this life surrounded by her family on December 1, 2019 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Crystal was born December 9, 1943 in Ignacio, Colorado. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt with a welcoming and warm personality, she will be missed by all who knew her. Crystal was preceded by her mother Ellen House Watts and father Max Smith Watts. She leaves her sons Jose (Joe) Lucero, Jr. and Michael Lucero; daughter Sonja Posey; grandchildren Desiree & Marissa Lucero, Jeremiah Posey and Jordan Stephens; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A Traditional Wake will be held at the Southern Ute Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Crystal Hanson
Published in The Durango Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
